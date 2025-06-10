Cristiano Giuntoli had some significant transfer plans in motion before he was removed from his role at Juventus. The former sporting director had been leading the club’s operations for two seasons and played a key role in reshaping the squad during the summer of 2024.

Juve invested heavily during that period, spending over 100 million euros on new players such as Douglas Luiz. The aim was to provide Thiago Motta with a squad capable of challenging for trophies and restoring the club to its former status at the top of Italian football.

Major Summer Spending Raised Expectations

There was hope that the Bianconeri’s summer spending spree would bring immediate results on the pitch. However, Motta was dismissed before completing a full season, as the team failed to make the desired progress. His departure placed further pressure on the club’s leadership structure, and Giuntoli’s future quickly came into question.

Juventus then made the decision to part ways with Giuntoli, ending a turbulent period that had started with optimism but ended in disappointment. Despite the setback, it has now emerged that the former sporting director had even more ambitious transfer ideas in mind before his departure.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Giuntoli Targeted Big Names for Future Moves

Massimo Brambati has revealed that Giuntoli was preparing to push for three major signings once the financial conditions allowed. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Brambati said: “He told me that, once the accounts were settled in this summer transfer window, he would go to the owners to ask for the green light to attempt three big moves: Osimhen, Tonali and Donnarumma“.

These planned additions showed the level of Giuntoli’s ambition for the future of Juventus. However, with the team underperforming and the management changes that followed, his vision never had the chance to materialise.

Giuntoli ultimately paid the price for the club’s underwhelming season, and despite his long-term intentions, Juventus decided a new direction was needed.