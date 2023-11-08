Juventus will face Inter Milan at the end of this month in a showdown to determine which team is better prepared to win the league.

Inter Milan is widely regarded as having the strongest squad in Serie A, and the Nerazzurri have consistently demonstrated that they are a formidable team.

However, Juventus is staying near them at this stage of the campaign, and the Bianconeri are determined not to let a significant gap develop.

Juve remains the second most consistent team in the league, and Inter is well aware that the match between the two clubs at the end of the month will be a challenging fixture.

The game promises to be exciting, and pundit Eraldo Pecci believes that when they meet, the match will reveal which team’s style is superior

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The direct clash on November 26th? However, it will tell us something in the concept that even by defending you control the game, I agree because it’s like playing cat and mouse, Juve rarely takes real risks even if the others have the ball.”

Juve FC Says

Inter Milan are always our toughest opponents in the league and the game at the end of this month is a must-win.

Our players will catapult their confidence to a new level if they can defeat Inter and it is an outcome we can achieve.