Gigi Maifredi has discussed Juventus’ interest in signing Randal Kolo Muani again while also keeping Dusan Vlahovic at the club.

The Bianconeri admired the impact Kolo Muani made during his loan spell from Paris Saint-Germain in the second half of last season. In the summer, they attempted to secure his return but were unsuccessful, with the striker instead moving on loan to Tottenham.

Juventus striker planning

At the end of the current season, he is expected to leave the London club, and Juventus are considering bringing him back to work under Luciano Spalletti. Vlahovic is also approaching the end of his contract, although the club are keen to retain him and will revisit discussions when the season concludes.

Maifredi has now commented on both strikers and expressed his preference for stability in the forward line. He believes continuity could benefit Juventus as they rebuild their attacking structure.

Vlahovic has become injury-prone, and Juventus must be careful in deciding whether to retain him, while a return for Kolo Muani appears to make considerable sense from a sporting perspective.

This situation leaves Juventus balancing short-term performance needs with longer-term squad planning as they assess their attacking options.

Spalletti attacking options

As quoted by Tuttojuve, Maifredi said, “Renew him (Vlahovic)? I’d do it: he’s not a fragile player and remains a good offensive point of reference. Kolo Muani? He’s a very good player, he already knows the club, he should be included in the squad.”

Maifredi’s remarks underline the appeal of both options, with Vlahovic offering a physical reference in attack and Kolo Muani providing familiarity with the club’s system. Juventus will continue evaluating both profiles as they plan for the next campaign. Their decisions will also depend on contract negotiations and squad depth considerations over the coming months.