There are clear signs of improvement within the current Juventus team, and the players can take pride in the progress they have made so far. Over recent months, the Bianconeri have shown renewed confidence and delivered more positive performances, reflecting steady development under Luciano Spalletti. While the upward trajectory is encouraging, there is also a shared understanding that the team is capable of reaching an even higher level.

Juventus have worked hard to arrive at their current position, rebuilding belief and structure after a challenging period. However, if they are to mount a serious challenge for the Scudetto this season, further improvement will be required. Consistency, creativity, and sharper attacking output will be crucial if they are to bridge the gap to the very top.

Progress under Spalletti brings optimism

The impact of Spalletti’s appointment is becoming increasingly evident. Performances have stabilised, and the team appears more cohesive, with a clearer identity emerging on the pitch. This progress has been noted by observers who have closely followed Juventus during the managerial transition.

Giampaolo Pazzini is one such figure. Having monitored the team’s development since Spalletti took charge, he believes Juventus possess the qualities needed to perform well, but insists that more is still required. According to Tuttojuve, Pazzini highlighted both the positives and the areas that demand attention.

Luciano Spalletti and Juan Cabal (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Attacking improvement still required

Speaking as cited by the source, Pazzini said, “Having consistency at the start is crucial, because a result, a victory, brings back that enthusiasm that in today’s football, but also in the past, makes all the difference in the world. In my opinion, Juventus needs to find something different up front, because in Pisa when Zhegrova came on, he sparked Juventus’ creativity a bit, because they struggled in the first half, and were also lucky on two occasions, but they still need to get up front, so either trust Yildiz or Zhegrova, and still find something between the two forwards.”

His comments underline a key issue for Juventus. While progress is clear, the attacking unit must become more inventive and decisive. Trusting the right players and finding balance in forward areas could determine whether Juventus simply improve or genuinely competes for top honours this season.