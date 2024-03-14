Juventus is poised to miss out on winning the Serie A title once again, having fallen out of the race and leaving Inter Milan as clear favourites.

The Bianconeri had occupied the top of the league standings weeks ago, raising hopes that they could clinch the championship in the summer. However, that scenario now seems unlikely, and the focus shifts to winning next season’s title regardless of who the manager is.

There’s considerable pressure on Max Allegri to ensure the team’s success, and there are speculations that he could be replaced in the summer. However, is the manager solely responsible for the club’s struggles? Not everyone agrees with this assessment, as pundit Fulvio Collovati insists that Juventus’ current team lacks the quality needed to become Italian champions.

Collovati also emphasizes that the Bianconeri require more than just Teun Koopmeiners to mount a serious title challenge.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

”This Juventus, which is clearly in the process of revolution with many young people, is not enough for this squad. If Allegri talks about fourth place, this thing is fine but if you want to fight for the championship it takes 4-5 new players, different from the ones there are now. Koopminers is not enough, it also takes a defender, a left outside and a right outside”.

Juve FC Says

We have laboured this term, but it seems clear that our current team is just not good enough to achieve more.

We expect new signings to join in the summer and put the team in a better shape to challenge to be champions.