Juventus were left reeling after their first defeat of the Serie A season, falling to an impressive Como side at the weekend. Yet, beyond the result itself, what truly worries supporters and analysts alike is the manner in which the loss unfolded. For a club of Juventus’ stature, the performance raised far greater concerns than the final scoreline.

Over the years, the Bianconeri have built their reputation on power, discipline, and consistent excellence. They are historically the team that smaller clubs fear to face, especially in domestic competition. However, that aura of dominance appears to be fading. Against Como, Juventus looked a shadow of their former selves, unable to impose their game or create clear chances until the dying moments.

A Worrying Lack of Identity

For much of the match, Igor Tudor’s men seemed devoid of ideas. Como pressed high, played with confidence, and dictated the rhythm of play. In contrast, Juventus looked uncertain, hesitant, and uncoordinated in attack. Their forwards were isolated, their passing predictable, and their pressing disjointed. Despite fielding a squad filled with established international players, the team failed to register a shot on target until the 89th minute, an astonishing statistic for a club with Juventus’ resources and expectations.

The lack of creativity and attacking cohesion has been a recurring issue this season. While early results masked some of these flaws, the defeat has now brought them to the surface. Fans are beginning to question whether Tudor’s tactical approach is suited to maximising the talent at his disposal, or if a deeper structural problem exists within the squad.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Expert Analysis and Growing Concerns

Former Italy international Luca Marchegiani voiced his concern about the team’s stagnation and lack of attacking purpose, emphasising that the most troubling aspect was not the defeat itself but how Juventus played. Speaking via Football Italia, he explained: “Is this the best way to develop the players at your disposal? Perhaps no. I think it’s acceptable to lose at Como because they play well, in an aggressive way; you don’t have much space to play. The problem is that, against Como, a team like Juventus cannot afford not to have a shot on target until minute 89. That’s the most worrying thing.”

His words echo the frustration of many supporters who fear that Juventus’ decline may not be temporary. Unless the team can rediscover its intensity, tactical sharpness, and creative spark, this season’s ambitions could quickly unravel.