Juventus have assembled a squad filled with top-class talent in every department, investing heavily over the last two transfer windows to strengthen its options. With such significant financial backing, expectations in Turin are understandably high. The club demands consistent performances and results that reflect the resources committed to building a competitive side.

Despite their ambitions, recent results have sparked concern among supporters and pundits alike. While Juventus are widely regarded as having the quality to compete across all competitions this season, questions remain as to whether there is an area within the squad that requires greater attention.

Concerns About Midfield

Former coach Gigi De Canio has voiced his opinion on where Juventus may have a weakness, pointing to midfield as a potential problem area. In his view, the team’s balance and attacking output are directly tied to the quality and personality of its central players.

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, he explained, “I’ve got an idea: I think Juve, given their status as a great team, probably have a problem in midfield. They’re made up of players who aren’t exceptionally good. They need players with personality, like Modric, who know how to manage the ball. If you have the ball, your attacking game allows you to have options you wouldn’t have in other situations. If you need the whole team to push you to score, you also risk conceding goals. To find a balance, that’s why they didn’t choose a true striker.”

His comments highlight a broader debate about whether Juventus possess enough creativity and authority in central areas to dictate matches consistently at the highest level. For a club with ambitions of reclaiming its place among Europe’s elite, midfield dominance remains a vital factor.

Finding Balance Within the Squad

While De Canio’s assessment draws attention to a potential shortcoming, Juventus still boast several talented individuals capable of delivering in midfield. The key may lie in maximising their strengths and ensuring they complement one another, rather than seeking solutions solely through new signings.

As one of the most historic clubs in football, Juventus are accustomed to scrutiny. Any perceived flaw will quickly be exposed in both Serie A and European competition. However, the overall quality within the squad suggests that, with the right adjustments, Juventus can still meet their objectives and compete at the highest level.