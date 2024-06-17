Juventus remains keen on signing Teun Koopmeiners, and fans had expected them to sign the Dutchman before Douglas Luiz.

However, their efforts to land Luiz are making greater progress, and they could soon announce his arrival in Turin.

The Brazilian’s arrival does not mean Juve has abandoned their interest in Koopmeiners, but it also does not guarantee they can win the race for the Dutchman’s signature.

Atalanta wants to keep him, but as a selling club, he will leave at the right price.

Juventus is now struggling to find the right price and is trying to offer some players as sweeteners for the deal.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Atalanta has not taken the Bianconeri seriously because they do not want any players involved in the exchange for the midfielder.

They are looking for 60 million euros and are holding out for a cash-only transfer.

Juve FC Says

Atalanta knows several clubs are interested in signing Koopmeiners, so they will insist on paying the maximum fee from his departure.

If we are serious about adding him to our group, then we must raise cash for the deal because there are many top European teams who will do that to buy him.