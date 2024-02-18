Max Allegri has more critics than supporters this season, which means he is underappreciated at the Allianz Stadium.

He is doing a good job of keeping the club inside the top four despite their many limitations and having a less quality squad than some of their rivals.

The Bianconeri probably asked for the criticisms they are getting now because of the form they showed at the end of last year and made their fans dream of winning the league.

However, that will no longer happen after their recent run of form in the last four matches, which has seen more people calling for Allegri to be sacked.

One man who no longer criticises the Bianconeri gaffer is pundit Giovanni Veronesi, and he explains, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I am not against Allegri. I was at the beginning, then I had to change my mind. I understood that football, like life, is made up of cycles. Then it is clear that Juve is strong and wins more than the others. In the end, the championship always goes to the same ones, those who have more economic possibilities, more power.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has done a good job at the club, but we can understand why most people are not satisfied with how he has performed so far.

We hope the team wins the Coppa Italia and finishes inside the top four because that will buy him some time.