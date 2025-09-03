Juventus made notable late moves in the transfer market just before the window closed, and as a result, they are now being regarded as one of the leading contenders to win Serie A and potentially other trophies this season.

Despite operating under financial constraints, the Bianconeri were active in the market and have reinforced their squad effectively. Supporters now hold high expectations, confident that their team can compete at the very top.

A Stronger Squad Under Igor Tudor

Under the leadership of Igor Tudor, Juventus are aiming to turn its renewed squad strength into silverware. The team already appear stronger than they were last season, both defensively and offensively. A major boost will come from the return of Gleison Bremer, who was sidelined for almost the entirety of the previous campaign, featuring only in its opening weeks. His presence at the back is expected to be instrumental in maintaining defensive stability, while the club’s attacking reinforcements have added depth and variety up front.

The Bianconeri are confident in Bremer’s ability to anchor the defence, and with improved attacking options, they have positioned themselves as one of the sides that rivals will look upon with a degree of envy.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Rampulla’s Confidence in Juventus

Former Juventus goalkeeper Michelangelo Rampulla has expressed his optimism about the club’s prospects this term. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “Juventus finished fourth last year despite problems with Vlahovic, the coach, and more. This year they’re definitely starting from a better foundation; they could be a nice surprise because they have a fairly competitive squad. Transfer news aside, Bremer’s return is a great acquisition, considering he got injured almost immediately last year.”

His remarks reflect the belief that Juventus are in a much stronger position now compared to the previous season. Rampulla views the return of Bremer as equivalent to a new signing, further strengthening the overall squad.

Juventus are regularly considered among the favourites for domestic success, and with their recent reinforcements combined with key players returning from injury, expectations are naturally high. The challenge for Tudor and his team will be to translate these advantages into consistent performances on the pitch and deliver the trophies that their fans so eagerly anticipate.