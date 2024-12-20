Juventus is facing mounting challenges in their pursuit of the Serie A title this season. Despite remaining unbeaten in the league, the Bianconeri’s inability to consistently secure victories has hindered their progress. While their unbeaten record may sound impressive, in reality, it holds little weight in the title race, where wins, not draws, define champions.

Juventus has earned a reputation as a team that avoids losses but struggles to convert games into wins. This shortcoming has allowed rivals like Inter Milan and Atalanta to surge ahead, solidifying their status as title contenders. Inter, in particular, has been ruthless in their pursuit of victories, making them the team to beat.

Juventus’ inconsistency is compounded by injuries that have disrupted the squad. While injuries are an unavoidable part of football, the team’s reliance on them as an excuse for subpar performances is a concern. For a club of Juve’s stature, depth and adaptability should offset such setbacks.

Pedro Mariani, speaking to Tuttojuve, emphasised the importance of the upcoming January transfer window in shaping the club’s season:

“So today I see these three, immediately after Lazio and Juve, with the Bianconeri who, perhaps with some help in January, will try to find the right balance.”

The January window presents a critical opportunity for Juventus to address their weaknesses and bolster the squad. Reinforcements in key areas could provide the necessary edge to turn draws into victories and re-establish their title credentials. However, this requires smart, decisive action from the management.

Juve’s title hopes depend on their ability to adapt and improve in the second half of the season. While they remain in contention, the gap between them and the league’s top performers will only widen unless they make bold moves and prioritise winning over mere survival. If they fail to capitalise on the January transfer window, their Scudetto aspirations may slip further out of reach.