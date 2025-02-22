Juventus have endured a highly inconsistent season despite being one of the most renowned clubs in European football. The Bianconeri boast some talented players, making them a team worth watching, but their performances have been unpredictable. They have dropped points in matches they were expected to win comfortably, creating a reputation they would rather avoid.

While Juve have quality within their squad, it is difficult to single out any current player as truly world-class. The club has been searching for standout performances from individuals who are struggling to take on the responsibility of leading the team. In football, a strong squad is important, but having leaders on the pitch can be the difference between success and failure. Juventus require players to step up in crucial moments, but do they currently have anyone who can take on that role?

The reality is that leadership appears to be lacking in this group, and pundit Stefano De Grandis shares this concern. Speaking to TuttoJuve, he questioned the team’s ability to handle pressure and highlighted the absence of strong characters within the squad.

“For Juventus, however, it has a different meaning, where instead we have a problem of poor personality because, in my opinion, a team that loses despite taking the lead and, when the ball is hot, does not get it for the whole second half and extra time, is a team that, when it has to play, hardly wins with skill. There are no old leaders, the old players of the past who get the ball and put the game to sleep like Pirlo, Marchisio, Pogba could have been. It is a weak team from a psychological point of view, it is a very young team, but I don’t see great coaches on the pitch,” De Grandis said.

Juventus undoubtedly have good players, but true leaders are rare in modern football, and the club is suffering from their absence. While they continue to fight for success, their lack of commanding figures on the pitch is evident. If they are to return to their dominant best, they will need someone to take charge in difficult moments and inspire the rest of the team forward.