Max Allegri hardly used Carlos Alcaraz and Tiago Djalo during his tenure as Juventus manager, despite both players joining the club in January.

Allegri had specific players in mind for the squad, but Djalo and Alcaraz were not among those he requested.

The club signed both players believing they could contribute, but Allegri seemed uninterested in utilising either player, especially Djalo.

The Portuguese defender did not get any game time under Allegri, despite being fit. He made his debut for the Old Lady in the final game of the season when Paolo Montero subbed him on in the match against Monza.

Djalo expects to play more for the club under its next manager, and many, including Pavan, believe Djalo and Alcaraz should have had more opportunities under Allegri.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve must start from this group and integrate. Allegri, a loser with Fagioli, Alcaraz and Djaló, could have tried them though. There is no doubt that with Fagioli, we would have seen a Juventus capable of scoring a few more points, for Allegri it was not his damage. Rather, the former Juventus coach could have tried to give a few more minutes to Alcaraz and Djaló to understand their value, against Monza they didn’t seem like useless purchases.”

Juve FC Says

Djalo has a chance to prove he can play for the club under our next manager, but Alcaraz is only here on loan and it remains to be seen if he will be retained or return on a new loan agreement.