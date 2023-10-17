Massimo Pavan expresses sympathy for Max Allegri in the lead-up to Juventus’ match against AC Milan this weekend, as injuries and various other issues have severely affected the Juventus squad.

In addition to the injury concerns surrounding Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus has also lost Nicolo Fagioli, who is facing a lengthy ban for betting offences. Furthermore, they had previously lost Paul Pogba. The Bianconeri are likely eager for this season to conclude so they can regroup.

However, the season is just beginning, and they must persevere and work diligently to ensure a successful campaign despite their challenges.

Pavan was speaking ahead of the match against Milan and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“On Sunday evening, he will need a miracle, in addition to the injured he has internal cases to manage, while Milan has recovered important players during the break.”

Juve FC Says

As a top club, we must always be prepared to win matches and achieve success, no matter the circumstances we face. The club is fully aware of this, and Allegri’s experience in dealing with such situations instils confidence that he can guide the team to the necessary results.

The upcoming match against AC Milan is crucial for us, and fans are filled with hope that the team will emerge victorious. It’s a must-win fixture, and the expectation is for a positive outcome.