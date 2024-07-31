Juve has made the Dutchman their main target for this transfer window and has been tipped to sign him for several weeks.

The Bianconeri have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with the midfielder for over two months.

They are confident he will not change his mind and are focusing on raising the funds needed to add him to their squad.

Atalanta does not want to sell Koopmeiners and has set an asking price of around 60 million euros for his signature.

The midfielder, on the other hand, wants the move, but Juventus’s opening offer may not be enough to secure his transfer.

Pundit Stefano Impallomeni expects Atalanta to make things tough for the Bianconeri, suggesting that negotiations could be challenging.