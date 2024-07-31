Juventus has reportedly tabled their first bid for Teun Koopmeiners, which is worth around 45 million euros.

Juve has made the Dutchman their main target for this transfer window and has been tipped to sign him for several weeks.

The Bianconeri have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with the midfielder for over two months.

They are confident he will not change his mind and are focusing on raising the funds needed to add him to their squad.

Atalanta does not want to sell Koopmeiners and has set an asking price of around 60 million euros for his signature.

The midfielder, on the other hand, wants the move, but Juventus’s opening offer may not be enough to secure his transfer.

Pundit Stefano Impallomeni expects Atalanta to make things tough for the Bianconeri, suggesting that negotiations could be challenging.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve is putting in a suffocating push to bring home a midfielder with undoubted qualities but Atalanta doesn’t want to give him up. It’s a constant refrain now. We’ve understood that the Nerazzurri club wants to keep him and isn’t willing to sell him off anyway”.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners helped The Goddess to win the last Europa League, so we do not expect them to allow him to leave easily.