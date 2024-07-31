Juventus has reportedly tabled their first bid for Teun Koopmeiners, which is worth around 45 million euros.
He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:
“Juve is putting in a suffocating push to bring home a midfielder with undoubted qualities but Atalanta doesn’t want to give him up. It’s a constant refrain now. We’ve understood that the Nerazzurri club wants to keep him and isn’t willing to sell him off anyway”.
Juve FC Says
Koopmeiners helped The Goddess to win the last Europa League, so we do not expect them to allow him to leave easily.
3 Comments
They won`t sell him and they don`t need to. They are going to play in the UCL and they could be a dark horse for the scudetto. Why would they sell. Go see the final with Leverkusen and how good Koopmeiners and Ederson were. He is extremely important for how Gasp plays and they are playing Real Madrid in 2 weeks. Atalanta is always extremely well prepared and they won`t sell him this late in the season. Regardless, I hope Guintoli have accounted for all this when he sold Soule. Koop will stay at Atalanta.
Agree. I also hope Soule sacrifice was not for nothing.
I was hoping there would be some chance to go for Bijol (Udinese).
He would be cheeper than Todibo, play on the left side in the centre defense and he was impressing at the Euro. Also have plenty of serie A matches under his belt. If our present is not financial strong then would be better to buy quality players who are cost less. Remember when we were lost in the middle and then Marotta bring some quality players for low budget (Pogba, Vidal, Pirlo,….10-20 M) for all three, maybe I am wrong. And definitely mister Guintoli have some similar experiences with Napoli, buy unknown quality players for cheap. It’s better to look elswhere if we struggle to find solutions to complete the deal.
Just buy that Atalanta target Celtic player O’Riley or smth and give them some headache. By the way, he is a good alternative, and could be possible even to use him as bait for Koopmeiners to lower the price, say 20-25 M€ + player. Could be a win win. Either we use him in the deal or keep him. This could be one of the solution. Maybe we could even offer Celtic some of our deadwood to lower the price.