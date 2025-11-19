Damien Comolli has become the central figure among Juventus decision makers, taking over responsibilities previously held by Cristiano Giuntoli, who served as the club’s sporting director before being dismissed. His appointment came as a surprise to many observers, yet it has been made clear that John Elkann places considerable trust in him. Over the past few months, Comolli has assumed a leading role in shaping the direction of the club and has gradually expanded his influence within its hierarchy.

Comolli’s Rapid Rise in the Juventus Structure

Comolli has taken significant steps since assuming authority. He was involved in securing a new contract for Igor Tudor, ensuring the Croatian remained on the Bianconeri bench after the conclusion of last season. However, as results declined and the team struggled to maintain form, he made the decision to dismiss Tudor. He then moved swiftly to appoint Luciano Spalletti as Juventus’s third manager of the year, highlighting both the urgency of the situation and his willingness to take decisive action when needed.

His influence within the club has grown substantially, culminating in his appointment as Juventus’s latest CEO. This position grants him even greater authority in determining the club’s sporting and administrative direction. He has effectively been handed the responsibility of shaping the squad and overseeing a broader vision for a more successful Juventus in the future. Early indications suggest that he intends to implement changes promptly, reflecting a clear intention to modernise and restructure where necessary.

Criticism From Riccardo Trevisani

Despite the confidence placed in him, not everyone is convinced by Comolli’s approach. Riccardo Trevisani has voiced his dissatisfaction with both his actions and his statements. Speaking as reported by Calciomercato, Trevisani said, “I don’t know if Comolli will be a successful manager, but I know for sure that his statements have ruined five months of work in which he wanted to convince us he was a good one. I’m not judging the work that’s been done, even if the work done by Juve in the summer speaks volumes, but I’m repeating what he said, that is, that players are chosen exclusively based on data, and that if the coach agrees, fine, otherwise it creates friction.”

His remarks reflect a broader concern about Comolli’s communication style and the potential friction that may arise between the sporting department and the coaching staff. While Trevisani stops short of dismissing the work done so far, he questions whether the reliance on data-based decision-making and the tone of Comolli’s statements could undermine harmony within the club.

For Juventus, the coming months will determine whether Comolli’s approach leads to the stability and progress the club desires or whether the concerns expressed by critics prove to be well-founded.