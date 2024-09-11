Juventus has a new manager and several new players, and both Thiago Motta and his squad have a lot to prove.

Motta earned the Juventus job after impressing at Bologna, but the expectations at Juventus are much higher. While it was easier for him to surpass expectations at his former club, the pressure at the Allianz Stadium is different, and he will be required to deliver results quickly.

The club has invested in several players who align with Motta’s style of play, but some of these signings have come from outside of Italy and lack Serie A experience. They will need to adapt quickly and find consistency.

Football analyst Stefano Impallomeni suggests that the adjustment period for these new players could delay Juventus’ success, making it essential for the squad to settle in swiftly.

He believes the manager knows what he is doing. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Are we sure that Yildiz, in his first real year at Juve, can perform well? You have to make the difference in every game at Juve. Are we sure that Nico Gonzalez will find consistency? That Conceicao will adapt immediately? That Cabal will perform throughout the season? And so there are many questions. And we are talking about Juventus. I have no doubts about Motta, but we don’t know if certain players will all perform well”.

Juve FC Says

Motta is a fantastic manager, but he is still responsible for helping his players settle down fast and win many games for the team.