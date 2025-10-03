Juventus has been struggling defensively in recent weeks, conceding too many goals and drawing their last four matches as a result. While the men in black and white boast several top European talents in their squad and continue to work hard to secure victories, lapses in concentration have repeatedly cost them crucial points.

Despite these setbacks, Juventus has maintained an unbeaten record in both Serie A and the Champions League so far this season. However, their inability to close out matches has raised concerns. A clear example came in their recent Champions League fixture against Villarreal, where Juventus appeared set for a 2-1 victory before conceding a late equaliser that left the final score at 2-2.

Pavan’s Call for Accountability

Commenting on the issue, Massimo Pavan told Tuttojuve, “The lack of concentration during Villarreal’s equaliser is very serious. Tudor and Gatti were right to get angry, but the responsibility must be shared by the entire team. Juventus absolutely must return to defending with order and concentration, especially on set pieces, where they can no longer afford to be careless.”

Pavan’s remarks underline the growing frustration around the team’s defensive lapses. His assessment suggests that the problem is not confined to individual errors but is a collective issue that requires a more disciplined and coordinated approach from the entire squad.

Defensive Improvements Needed for Trophies

Juventus supporters have also voiced disappointment with the nature of recent goals conceded, describing some as avoidable and careless. Poor concentration at decisive moments has transformed potential victories into frustrating draws, limiting the team’s momentum and progress.

If Juventus wishes to remain in contention for trophies this season, defensive stability must become a priority. Draws are not enough for a club with their ambitions, and greater focus, particularly during set pieces and in the closing stages of matches, will be vital.

With a strong squad already in place, Juventus has the quality to compete at the highest level. What they now need is sharper concentration and a collective defensive effort to ensure that lapses do not continue to undermine their performances.