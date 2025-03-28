Juventus have appointed a new manager, with Igor Tudor accepting the challenge of becoming their second head coach of the season. His task is clear: to salvage the club’s campaign and secure Champions League qualification for next season. With only a few matches remaining, the Bianconeri are at serious risk of missing out on a top-four finish, a scenario that would be considered a significant failure for a club of their stature.

Juventus have largely been the architects of their own struggles this season, repeatedly dropping points in matches where they were expected to secure victories. Their inconsistency has cost them dearly, leaving them in a precarious position as the season reaches its final stages.

At the start of the campaign, Thiago Motta was in charge, tasked with leading the team to success. However, he was unable to achieve the consistency required to keep Juventus firmly within the top four. Despite early optimism surrounding his appointment, results did not meet expectations, ultimately leading to his dismissal. Now, with Tudor at the helm, the club will be hoping for a resurgence in form to reclaim their place among Europe’s elite next season.

Cristiano Giuntoli, Juventus’ sporting director, has been a key figure in managerial decisions at the club. Since taking on his role, he has had to oversee multiple coaching changes, beginning with Massimiliano Allegri. Giuntoli has maintained that he has always provided full support to the club’s managers, ensuring they have the necessary resources to succeed. However, not everyone shares this view.

As reported by Calciomercato, former Juventus manager Gigi Maifredi has expressed a contrasting opinion, suggesting that Giuntoli has not been sufficiently supportive of the last two head coaches. Maifredi stated:

“Like me, Thiago Motta arrived in Turin believing he was a god on earth and hit his face against the locker room. His mistake was thinking that at Juve he could coach like he did at Bologna. Giuntoli didn’t help him, just as he hadn’t helped Allegri.”

While Giuntoli has been involved in key decisions, his primary responsibility remains to the club rather than to individual managers. His focus is on the long-term vision of Juventus, ensuring that decisions align with the organisation’s best interests rather than catering to the preferences of any single head coach.