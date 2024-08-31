Cristiano Giuntoli faced significant challenges when he took over as Juventus’ sporting director last summer.

The Bianconeri had substantial deadwood to clear, and off-field issues constrained their spending in 2023.

However, this summer marks his first full opportunity to shape the squad, and he has made a notable impact.

Juve finished last season in a Champions League spot and won the Coppa Italia, and they aim to build on that success this term.

Giuntoli was dissatisfied with Max Allegri’s performance and decided to replace him with Thiago Motta as the club’s manager.

In addition to this pivotal decision, Giuntoli has made several other key moves to strengthen the squad, bringing in top players like Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz, and Khephren Thuram to bolster the midfield.

Pundit Giorgio Perinetti believes that Giuntoli’s most significant decision so far has been the initial one: changing the manager.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Giuntoli got the first move right with Motta, closing with the past. Then he brought in functional players in the final rush of the market.

“They were targeted moves, quality players who can provide that unpredictability and aesthetics that were missing in the past. Then we always have to understand if beauty will also be able to be concrete.”

Juve FC Says

Making Motta our manager could eventually prove to be the most important decision we made this summer.