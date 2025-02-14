Juventus and Inter Milan meet in the Derby d’Italia this weekend, and it promises to be one of the toughest fixtures for both teams. This historic rivalry always carries high stakes, and with both clubs fighting for crucial points, this encounter will be no different.

In the reverse fixture during the first half of the season, Juve looked to be down and out as the game headed towards a 4-2 win for Inter Milan. However, the Bianconeri showed incredible resilience and drew level with two late goals from super-sub Kenan Yildiz, securing a dramatic result that preserved their unbeaten run at the time. It was a testament to the team’s fighting spirit, and they will need to show that same determination again.

That unbeaten run has since ended, but Juve is now on a three-game winning streak, making them one of the teams to beat. They have rediscovered their form at a crucial stage of the campaign and will be eager to continue their momentum with another strong performance against their biggest rivals. The Allianz Stadium will be buzzing with anticipation as the team looks to deliver a memorable victory.

Inter, on the other hand, has been inconsistent and is struggling to keep pace with Napoli at the top of the Serie A table. The Nerazzurri have had mixed performances in recent weeks, failing to build the kind of dominant run they would have hoped for. As a result, their trip to Turin comes with added pressure, knowing that a defeat could seriously dent their title ambitions.

They are fully aware that an away fixture against Juventus is always a challenge, and winning at the Allianz Stadium takes a tremendous effort. Despite the difficulties, they are eager to do so because they cannot allow Napoli to pull too far ahead in the standings. Dropping points in this match could prove costly in the title race.

However, Sandro Sabatini believes it is difficult to predict the outcome of this match, given that both clubs are not in the best place right now. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juve-Inter? It’s not an easy prediction, especially considering the first leg. Inter are doing a bit worse than they were then, but so is Juventus.

“How did I see them? I saw Inter very badly in Florence and then well at home against Fiorentina. I saw Juventus very badly in Como and well against PSV. Inter is stronger, but Juventus would theoretically have some individual moves that could close this gap.”

With the form of both teams fluctuating, this match could go either way. Juventus must ensure they do not lose at home, especially considering their recent positive run of results. A strong performance is needed to maintain their momentum and keep their position in the race for the top spots. The Derby d’Italia is always unpredictable, and this encounter will be no different.