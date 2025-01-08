Massimo Paganin has stated that Thiago Motta is doing his best to help Dusan Vlahovic thrive at Juventus, but ultimately, it is up to the Serbian striker to adapt and meet his manager’s expectations. Motta, who joined Juventus with clear plans for his squad, chose to keep Vlahovic despite knowing the player had a different profile to the manager’s preferred type of striker, exemplified by Joshua Zirkzee.

Zirkzee flourished under Motta’s tutelage at Bologna, and Juventus was reportedly keen on signing the Dutch forward. However, Manchester United swooped in and secured Zirkzee’s services. There has since been speculation linking Zirkzee with another move, potentially to Juventus during this transfer window, but the financial feasibility of such a deal for the Bianconeri remains uncertain.

For now, the focus remains on Vlahovic, who has had a mixed season despite reaching double digits in goals. Paganin believes the responsibility for improvement lies with the striker himself, as Motta has already put in the work to try and maximise his potential.

Speaking to Tuttojuve, Paganin explained:

“I’m with Motta. Last year he had a different striker, he has to work with Vlahovic, and he is part of the player’s growth path. He still has to find his dimension. Motta wants to stimulate the player, and now it’s up to him to work on himself to make the leap in quality.”

Vlahovic’s tally so far has been solid, but given the expectations of a striker at Juventus, more is needed. As Paganin suggests, a significant part of this improvement must come from the player’s own efforts to adapt and elevate his game under Motta’s guidance.

For Juventus, having a prolific and reliable striker is essential in their push for domestic and European success. Vlahovic, while talented, must prove he has what it takes to justify his role as the team’s leading forward. Without marked improvement, questions will continue to be raised about his suitability for the club’s long-term ambitions.