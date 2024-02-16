For a significant period, Juventus played a crucial role in providing Serie A fans with a captivating two-horse race for the league title, preventing Inter Milan from easily securing the league crown, as Napoli did in the previous season. The Bianconeri emerged as the surprise package of the current term, defying expectations and staying competitive at the top.

Juventus leveraged the power of the underdog, piling pressure on Inter Milan and remaining in close contention for the league title. However, the task has become more challenging after Inter Milan opened a seven-point gap following the latest round of games.

According to former Atalanta player German Denis, Inter Milan is now in a strong position to secure the title, and it appears difficult for Juventus to catch up. Denis believes that the title is now Inter’s to lose.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“With the defeat against Udinese, Juventus’ pursuit of trying to take some points away from Inter has changed. I see a determined Inter, an aware team and it will become difficult today to take some points away from them.”

Juve FC Says

We have given Inter a good advantage following our recent results, and we probably should focus more on winning the Coppa Italia now.

However, that should not make us do poorly in the league because we could lose our top-four spot if we continue to drop points.