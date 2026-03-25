Juventus are facing a challenging end to the season as its inconsistent form places it at risk of missing out on a top-four finish, which would see the club excluded from next season’s Champions League. The Bianconeri have made efforts in recent weeks to demonstrate reliability, yet continued inconsistency has undermined these attempts.

Winning the league title this term is no longer realistic, but failing to secure a Champions League spot would make the campaign a significant disappointment. At the Allianz Stadium, the club has endeavoured to maintain winning performances and meet expectations, yet results have fallen short of these objectives.

Champions League Qualification at Stake

Juventus remain determined to finish the season strongly, aware of the consequences of missing out on European football. The absence of Champions League revenue and prestige would carry serious implications, affecting both sporting ambitions and financial planning. The potential fallout extends beyond the pitch, emphasising the importance of securing a top-four position.

As reported by Tuttojuve, journalist Bruno Longhi commented, “If they don’t qualify for the Champions League, they’ll have to do the math. I’m not very good at doing the math, I’ve said it many times because our profession now requires us to also be tax experts, accountants, etc. I don’t know if there will be the possibility of a capital increase, frankly I don’t know. It’s clear that Juventus’ priority is to get back into the top four, but with players like Yildiz and Bremer and also Spalletti’s confirmation, Spalletti will definitely be confirmed because in the management, let’s say in the Juventus world, what matters is that they see in him for the work he’s done. I think Spalletti will do everything, certainly to have strong players again next season and try to further strengthen the squad.”

(Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

Focus on Squad Strengthening

The remarks underline that Juventus’ leadership remain committed to achieving Champions League qualification while maintaining confidence in Luciano Spalletti to guide the team. Key players such as Yildiz and Bremer are central to these plans, with the expectation that Spalletti will continue efforts to enhance the squad.

Securing a top-four finish is now a priority for Juventus, not only to protect their European status but also to provide a foundation for strengthening the team in the coming season. The club’s focus will remain on maintaining performance levels and achieving the results necessary to safeguard both sporting and financial stability.