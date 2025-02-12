Juventus is famously known as the Old Lady of Italian football, but pundit Guido Vaciago suggests that the current team is still in its adolescent stage. While the Bianconeri remain one of the top clubs in the world and the most successful team in Italian football, they are currently undergoing a period of rebuilding.

The club has not won the league title since 2021, and this has prompted them to make changes to their squad. Juventus has been working to revamp the team, bringing in new signings with the hope of returning to the top of Italian football. The new arrivals were seen as exciting prospects when the club invested heavily in them, but so far, most have failed to meet expectations.

In addition to the underwhelming performances of the new signings, Juventus has also struggled with some of their existing players at the Allianz Stadium. This combination of poor form from various players has left the team struggling to find consistency. While Juventus is still referred to as the Old Lady, Vaciago believes that this label is not fitting for the current squad. He shared his thoughts, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, saying:

“Juve is an adolescent, not the Old Lady, a team with the mood swings of fifteen years, sudden distractions, steps forward and back without logic: it can’t abandon childhood, but desperately wants to become an adult. The Bianconeri live on flashes, they show a promising future, but they give a present with moments of great frustration. Patience and corrections are needed.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Vaciago’s analysis seems spot-on. The current Juventus team, despite the occasional flashes of brilliance, has often shown inconsistency and frustration. The team may have the potential for greatness in the future, but for now, their performances are a reminder that they are still in the process of maturing.

The key for Juventus moving forward will be improvement. Patience and careful adjustments are needed to ensure that the team progresses and becomes the dominant force they once were. As Vaciago points out, the team is still in its adolescent stage, and while the potential for success is there, it will require time and effort to reach full maturity.