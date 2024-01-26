Juventus and Inter Milan have emerged as the primary title contenders in Serie A this season, going neck and neck in the title race.

The Bianconeri have been the more impressive of the two clubs, especially considering that they were not initially expected to be in the title challenge this campaign.

Juve has exceeded expectations and now holds the belief that they can be crowned champions by the end of the season.

Inter, considered the favourite since the campaign started, did not anticipate Juve emerging as their main rival.

AC Milan closely follows both clubs in the race, but it is evident that the top two sides are in a league of their own compared to the rest.

Former Milan player Marco Donadel insists that Juventus and Inter have set themselves apart from the others in the competition for the crown.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s a Serie A featuring two teams who have had great continuity . Inter and Juve have laid the foundations to challenge for the scudetto on their own in the return leg. Then there is a good group of teams which sees the usual Lazio, Roma, Milan, Atalanta and Napoli, plus Fiorentina, Bologna and Turin who will fight for the other two “Champions League places. These teams offer different things and they are all very interesting to be seen.”

Juve FC Says

The winner of the Scudetto will be one of Juve or Inter, and the other clubs seem to have accepted this.

However, Milan is not so far behind and we have to just continue to win games.