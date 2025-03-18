After conceding seven goals in consecutive matches and suffering defeat in both, Juventus finds itself in a deep crisis, with increasing doubts over the future of manager Thiago Motta. The alarming downturn in form has raised serious concerns among fans and analysts alike, as the team struggles to meet expectations.

The club took a significant gamble by appointing Motta as manager in the summer, despite his relative inexperience at the highest level. While he showed promise at Bologna, his role there was vastly different. His primary task was to secure a respectable position in the top half of the table and avoid the threat of relegation. His achievement in leading Bologna to a top-four finish was commendable, but managing Juventus comes with far greater expectations and pressures. Success at the club is measured in silverware, and there are certain fixtures they simply cannot afford to lose.

However, Juventus have consistently dropped points in matches where victory was expected, leading to growing frustration. The Bianconeri’s performances this season have been underwhelming, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to justify Motta’s continued tenure at the club. The pressure on him is mounting, and while he has been widely criticised, some believe that the players must also take responsibility for their lacklustre displays.

According to Angelo Di Livio, Juventus’ most influential players have failed to rise to the occasion. He stated, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I don’t see any leaders in this team: the best hide, while they should emerge precisely in these moments. During the game, Juve appears resigned and incapable of reacting. Seven goals conceded in two games is really too many. There are no explanations.”

Juventus’ defensive frailties, coupled with a lack of leadership on the pitch, have left them vulnerable. Motta has undoubtedly been let down by some of his key players, who have failed to take responsibility in critical moments. However, as the manager, the ultimate responsibility lies with him. If results do not improve soon, Juventus may have no choice but to consider alternative options.