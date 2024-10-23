Juventus’ 1-0 loss to Stuttgart in the Champions League was a disappointing setback, as the Bianconeri struggled throughout the match. Despite their strong start in Europe, which included wins over RB Leipzig and Dutch giants PSV, Juve looked a shadow of the team that had previously impressed in the group stages. From the opening whistle, Stuttgart controlled the game, dictating the pace and forcing Juventus to defend deep for most of the 90 minutes.

The poor performance caught many fans off guard, especially those who had been excited by the team’s European form. In Serie A, however, Juventus has not been as convincing, and some saw this match as a continuation of their domestic struggles rather than an anomaly. Pundit Sandro Sabatini noted the stark difference between the Juve seen in Europe and the one that showed up last night, comparing it unfavourably to their Serie A displays. He commented, as quoted by Tuttojuve, “But there was no room for imagination in the Juve suffocated by Stuttgart. Let’s be clear: the impression was not good. On the contrary. It seemed like the Juve of the championship, not even remotely the beautiful and heroic one of Leipzig, so to speak.”

This defeat highlighted the inconsistency that has plagued Juve this season, as they have been below par in Serie A despite still managing to secure some wins. The contrast between their performances in Europe and the domestic league suggests deeper issues that Thiago Motta needs to address if the Bianconeri are to sustain success on multiple fronts. Their lacklustre showing against Stuttgart was one of the poorest displays of the season and serves as a reminder that much work remains to be done to maintain their European ambitions.

Juve must now regroup and deliver a more spirited performance in their upcoming fixtures to avoid losing momentum. The challenge will be to replicate the intensity they displayed in their memorable win against RB Leipzig and translate that level of play into consistent performances both in Serie A and Europe.