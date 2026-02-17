Juventus suffered a 5-2 defeat against Galatasaray this evening, a result that leaves them requiring nothing short of a miracle in Turin to progress in the Champions League. The Bianconeri had fought back impressively after conceding first and were 2-1 ahead before the interval, appearing firmly in control of the tie at half-time.

However, their advantage evaporated dramatically during the second half. Juventus struggled to maintain their composure and discipline, and the dismissal of Juan Cabal proved particularly damaging. Reduced to ten men, they were unable to contain a resurgent Galatasaray side, who struck four times to secure a commanding lead ahead of the return leg.

Mountain to Climb in Turin

The two clubs will meet again in Turin, where Juventus must score four unanswered goals to overturn the deficit. Achieving such a result will be a formidable challenge against a Galatasaray team that has demonstrated it possesses the attacking quality to trouble any opponent.

Italian clubs have enjoyed considerable success in European competitions over the years, highlighted by Inter Milan’s run to the Champions League final last season. Several Serie A sides remain active in continental tournaments, and Juventus’ collapse in Turkiye serves as a stark warning.

Capuano Issues Warning to Italian Sides

Journalist Giovanni Capuano observed Juventus’ second-half implosion and suggested that it should serve as a lesson for other Italian teams competing in Europe. According to Tuttojuve, he reflected on the performance and its wider implications.

Capuano said:

“Juventus collapsed in Istanbul, compromising their Champions League bid.

“Turning things around in a week’s time will be a feat, and the extent of their collapse, including their physical condition, is a wake-up call for other Italian teams in Europe as well.”

His remarks underline the scale of the task facing Juventus and the broader concerns raised by their dramatic downturn in form. The return fixture in Turin will now determine whether they can restore pride and credibility, or whether their European campaign will come to a premature conclusion.