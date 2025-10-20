The discussion around Juventus’ form has intensified following their defeat to Como, which marked their first loss of the league season. The team in black and white had appeared resilient, navigating earlier fixtures with relative stability and managing to avoid defeat against sides seeking to capitalise on their weaknesses. However, against Como, Igor Tudor struggled to find an effective game plan, and the opposition, led by Cesc Fàbregas and orchestrated through Nico Paz, were able to exploit Juventus’ vulnerabilities.

Although Juventus had failed to secure wins in several matches prior to the encounter with Como, the loss itself was inevitable at some point during the season. The first league defeat places pressure squarely on Tudor, who is likely to be viewed as the initial figure responsible if results do not improve. The outcome has reignited scrutiny over the squad, management, and wider club structure.

Criticism Beyond the Manager

Pundit Tony Damascelli has extended his critique beyond Tudor, highlighting issues within the club as a whole. He also took aim at Damien Comolli, noting unconventional behaviour that, in his opinion, reflects wider organisational weaknesses. As quoted by Tuttojuve, Damascelli stated, “Juventus’ first league defeat may surprise those who haven’t yet understood the true extent of the team, its limitations, not only in terms of technique but also in terms of personality and character; in short, the distinguishing features that have disappeared from its identity card. Tudor isn’t the only one to blame, nor are his players entirely to blame. The low quality of the managers chosen by Elkann is evident, marginal figures with no weight in the dressing room. Damien Comolli always brings his wife into the stands (a situation that has never happened before in the history of Juventus’ top management).”

The criticism emphasises that Juventus’ challenges extend beyond on-field performance, touching on leadership, management, and decision-making processes within the club. Damascelli’s comments suggest that structural and cultural issues may be contributing to the team’s inconsistency and inability to maintain its early-season form.

Igor Tudor (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The Path Forward

For Juventus to regain stability, Tudor must address the tactical shortcomings exposed by the defeat to Como, while the club as a whole may need to review internal procedures and management strategies. The squad’s character and technical ability remain critical, but broader structural improvements could prove decisive in restoring confidence and performance levels. As pressure mounts, Tudor and the wider leadership will need to demonstrate adaptability and clarity to navigate the challenges ahead and prevent further decline.