Juventus have replaced Thiago Motta after weeks of deliberation, following indications that he had lost the dressing room.

Motta was responsible for signing a significant number of players in the current squad and initially appeared to have their support. However, in recent weeks, that backing seemed to wane, leading to speculation that the players had lost faith in him. Recognising the need for change, the club has now taken decisive action.

Over two transfer windows, Juventus made considerable investments to strengthen the squad, ensuring Motta had the necessary resources to succeed. Despite this, he was unable to maximise the team’s potential, and their struggles ultimately forced the club to part ways with him.

Among the Juventus fanbase, Motta is widely regarded as a manager who should never have been appointed in the first place. However, former Juventus defender Alessandro Birindelli believes that the coach did not receive adequate support from the club during his tenure.

As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Birindelli stated:

“Thiago was taken after an important result in Bologna, the project was three years and the squad was full of young people. Despite the mistakes made by the Italian-Brazilian coach, the support of the club was missing in his journey, which is fundamental especially in complicated moments. Another fault of the management is that of not having explained to Motta what reality he had landed in, in order to correct the mistakes.”

Birindelli’s comments highlight the argument that, while Motta made errors, Juventus’ management also bears responsibility for failing to properly guide and support him, particularly in challenging periods. The lack of clear communication regarding the club’s expectations may have further contributed to his struggles.

Regardless, Motta’s tenure has come to an end, and Juventus must now focus on rebuilding. The club must learn from this experience to ensure that future managerial appointments are made with greater clarity and a more robust support structure in place.

Moving forward, the Bianconeri will be hoping that their next managerial choice is one that delivers stability and success, helping them regain their standing among Europe’s elite.