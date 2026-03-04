Juventus were determined to strengthen their attack during the January transfer window, yet they were ultimately unable to secure the signing of a new striker. The Old Lady had encountered significant difficulties in that position following Dusan Vlahovic’s injury before the end of 2025, which left the squad short of reliable firepower at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Several forwards were linked with a move to Turin, but Juventus were focused exclusively on recruiting a player on loan until the end of the season. That condition proved restrictive, as they were unable to identify a suitable target willing to accept a temporary switch. As a result, the club concluded the window without addressing what many considered their most pressing need.

Loan Signings Raise Questions

Instead, Juventus finalised loan deals for Emil Holm and Jeremie Boga. The club expects both players to contribute meaningfully during the decisive final weeks of the season. Boga, in particular, has demonstrated flashes of quality since his arrival, offering moments of creativity and attacking impetus.

However, expectations remain high, and there is a growing sense that greater impact is required from both loanees. Juventus are seeking tangible contributions that can influence results as it pursues its objectives.

Valentini’s Assessment

As reported by Tuttojuve, Antonello Valentini has delivered a candid assessment of the club’s January business. He said, “The transfer window hasn’t fixed anything at all, because taking Boga and Holm on loan is a pretty clear message. That said, I believe Spalletti has had three objective merits so far. The first was having given this team a boost and made them play faster and more vertically. The second was having recognised that Openda and David aren’t true strikers and that they don’t score many goals, while the last was having even played the role of gorilla in the San Siro underpass after Inter-Juventus, saving Comolli from a much more serious suspension.”

His remarks underscore the mixed verdict on Juventus’ winter strategy, highlighting both perceived shortcomings in recruitment and the manager’s positive steps.