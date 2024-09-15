Massimo Pavan acknowledges that Juventus made fans believe they were back to their best after the first two games of the season.

At the start of the campaign, the Bianconeri defeated Como and Verona, leading many to believe they were strong contenders for the league title this season.

However, in their last two matches against AS Roma and Empoli, Juventus struggled to secure a win, with both games ending in lacklustre draws.

Juve fans have been brought back down to earth and now realize that it may take time for their team to reach its peak performance.

The club made several signings over the summer, and the players will need time to settle in and build chemistry.

Pavan emphasises that now is the time for patience, not pessimism, as the team continues to evolve.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Perhaps we were a little deluded, but the season is long. The first two victories had us a little deluded, Roma and Empoli made us understand that the path will be long and tortuous, this Juventus can do well but will not win all the games, it has the potential to be better than last year, but defects especially in attack like last year. We were a little deluded, but now we must not be depressed or pessimistic, let’s take ten games and then we will understand where we can place ourselves”

Juve FC Says

We need to show loyalty to the team no matter how bad the results are, and Motta’s team will bounce back from this poor spell.