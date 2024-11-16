Juventus has officially ended their relationship with Paul Pogba, a decision that has been met with mixed reactions. While some fans recall his brilliance during his first stint with the Bianconeri, others understand the club’s position given the circumstances surrounding the Frenchman’s struggles in recent years.

Pogba’s time at Juventus during his second spell has been marked by persistent injuries, a lack of consistency, and, most recently, a doping ban that further tarnished his reputation. Although his ban has been reduced, allowing him to resume his career in the new year, Juventus has made it clear they do not see him as part of their future plans.

Despite Pogba’s plea for another chance to prove he can still perform at the top level, manager Thiago Motta and the club’s hierarchy decided against retaining him. Pogba now faces the challenge of rebuilding his career at another team.

Journalist Guido Vaciago weighed in on the decision, expressing his support for Juventus’ choice to part ways with the midfielder. In an analysis shared by Tuttomercatoweb, Vaciago commented:

“It’s over, we knew it, but now it’s really over. And Paul Pogba’s words leave a melancholy aftermath of the divorce. Because, let’s face it, Juventus has every reason to end the relationship with a player who does not guarantee that he is still a top-level athlete and whose behavior (management of the meniscus problem and doping issue) has shown dangerous unreliability.”

While some fans may lament the decision, particularly given Pogba’s dazzling performances during his first spell in Turin, the reality is that his second stint has been far from successful. Juventus, focused on building a reliable and competitive squad, cannot afford to hold onto a player whose fitness and reliability remain in question.

As the club moves forward, they are undoubtedly better off focusing on players who can contribute consistently, leaving Pogba to seek a fresh start elsewhere.