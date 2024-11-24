Teun Koopmeiners’ move from Atalanta to Juventus was expected to be a major boost for the Bianconeri, especially after his stunning performance against them at the Allianz Stadium last season. That display caught the eye of Juventus’ sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, who made sure to bring the Dutch midfielder to the club. Koopmeiners had impressed at Atalanta, contributing significantly to their successful Europa League campaign the previous term. However, his transition to Juventus has not gone as smoothly as many had hoped.

Since arriving, Koopmeiners has struggled to adapt to Juventus’ system and has yet to make a significant impact on the field. His role within the team has been fluid, with the midfielder being shifted between a false nine and a number ten, but he has failed to make the expected contribution in these positions. This lack of clarity around his role has been a key factor in his underwhelming performances, leaving many to question how well he fits into Juventus’ tactical setup.

(Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Pundit Maurizio Compagnoni expressed concerns over Juventus’ tactical use of Koopmeiners, stating that the club is unsure how to best deploy him. He explained, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “At Juve there’s a tactical problem of placement: Koopmeiners. Koopmeiners is a formidable player, but at Juve, at this Juve he struggles to find a place. They imagined him as a very offensive player, but he’s not. Just because someone scores a lot of goals doesn’t necessarily mean he’s an offensive player.”

While Koopmeiners’ potential is undeniable, Juventus will need to find a way to unlock his best form soon if they are to achieve their goals this season. With the club struggling in some areas, his ability to settle into a defined role is crucial to their success, especially as they aim for a top-four finish. If the tactical issues surrounding his integration are not resolved, it could prove difficult for Juventus to meet their aspirations this campaign.