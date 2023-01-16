Pundit says Juventus has had no plan since Marotta left

Maurizio Compagnoni has blasted Juventus for their strategy as they sign players without a noticeable pattern.

The Bianconeri have been unsuccessful in the last two seasons since they lost their league crown to Inter Milan in 2021.

Even the arrival of Max Allegri hasn’t changed anything as the black and whites continue to struggle to reach the form which enabled them to win nine consecutive league titles.

Several players have been signed by the Bianconeri, but Compagnoni believes they do not have a clear plan and that has been the case since Beppe Marotta left the club.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“When he left via Marotta I never saw a project again. Although Allegri and Arrivabene very often quote the word ‘project’, I don’t see it. Market sessions in which strong players arrive without strategy. Society sails on sight, but in football it takes planning”.

Success comes from careful planning; if you lack one, your chances of achieving meaningful success will disappear.

Marotta was a superb executive at Juve and has used his talents and experience to work wonders at Inter Milan.

The Nerazzurri stopped our dominance of Italian football, which clearly shows Marotta knows how to bring success to a club.