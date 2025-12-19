Juventus remains the biggest club in the history of Italian football and has dominated domestic competition across several eras. The men in black and white continue to be regarded as one of the top teams in world football. However, in recent seasons, they have struggled to assert themselves consistently in major competitions.

Since last winning the league title in 2020, Juventus have collected only three additional honours, with two of those coming in 2021. This period has highlighted a clear regression, particularly on the continental stage, where the club has repeatedly failed to meet expectations. Once feared by opponents across Europe, the Bianconeri are now viewed as a side capable of underperforming when it matters most.

A club searching for its former identity

Juventus are confident that improvement can come under Luciano Spalletti, even though this is not the first rebuilding phase they have embarked upon since 2021. There is optimism that the current campaign could still end positively, yet the existing squad lacks the defining quality that characterised Juventus teams before 2020. In that earlier era, facing Juventus was a daunting prospect for many clubs, a feeling that no longer exists to the same extent.

The challenge for the club is not just tactical or technical, but also cultural. The sense of identity and resilience that once defined Juventus appears diluted, and restoring that connection has become a central objective.

Reflections on what Juventus is missing

Pundit Walter Veltroni, who has observed Juventus across different eras, has offered insight into what has been lost and what must be rebuilt. Speaking on the subject, according to Tuttojuve, he said, “Lichtsteiner, for example, embodied Juve. Totti told me he was one of the defenders he had the most difficulty playing with. Mandzukic is another player who represented the Juventus DNA, he’s exactly the type of player. Those types of players are missing. The last one I’ve grown fond of is Dybala. Juve needs to rediscover some feeling and Spalletti is the right person. He has heart and brains. He arrived at the right time, he joined a team that wasn’t his own, in the sense that he didn’t have an impact on the transfer market. He will try to re establish this thread, even the things said about the two boys who died in Vinovo, he wants to reconnect the Juventus feeling. The soccer”