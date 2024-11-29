Juventus made a strong start to their Champions League campaign this season, securing wins in their first two matches. This early success kept them on track to qualify among the top eight clubs in the league phase of the competition. However, since then, the Bianconeri have faltered, failing to win their last three games in the competition and settling for two draws. This run of results has been disappointing for their supporters, who were hopeful for a more consistent performance after such a promising beginning.

Italy has five clubs in the Champions League this season, with Inter Milan currently performing the best out of the Serie A teams. However, some have raised questions about whether their strong showing is partly due to the favourable nature of their draw. Paolo Condò, a prominent commentator, has suggested that Juventus has had the toughest route in the competition so far. Condò believes that the Bianconeri’s fixtures have been far more challenging compared to the other Italian sides, and he attributes this to their difficult opponents rather than a lack of quality.

As Condò said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “They still have to face City, Club Brugge and Benfica, considering the teams they have already faced, I think I can say that Juventus’ journey was the most complicated of the Italian teams, because they don’t have any ‘buffer’ team like Young Boys could have been. In any case, Motta is terribly lacking a technical midfielder capable of providing quality in the middle of the pitch, which should have been Douglas Luiz.”

While Juventus has certainly faced some formidable opponents, it is important to recognise that all teams in the Champions League face tough challenges, and each club has its own difficult draw to contend with. The competition is fierce, and every match is a test, no matter the strength of the opponent. Even the other Serie A clubs in the competition, including Inter Milan, have had their own hurdles to overcome. Juventus will need to find a way to bounce back from their recent draws, improve their performances, and hope that they can secure the results needed to qualify for the knockout stages.