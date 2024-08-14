Juventus heads into this season with a new manager who intends to implement a very different style of play compared to what they had under Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri have been in a similar situation before when they replaced Allegri with Maurizio Sarri in 2019, which disrupted their dominance in Italian football.

Now, Thiago Motta has taken the helm, and he needs to prove that he can improve both the team’s performance and results.

The former midfielder has some of the league’s finest players in his squad, and he continues to work on getting the stars to adapt to his style of play.

Despite the managerial change, Juve is still considered one of the clubs expected to challenge for the league title. However, pundit Luca Marchegiani believes the team is still very much a work in progress.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Difficult to judge, work still in progress, I’m waiting even if Thiago Motta represents a different choice compared to the past”.

Juve FC Says

We are still very much a work in progress with a new manager and several new players, but Juve is a top club, and every one of their staff knows they must adapt fast.