Max Allegri’s return to Juventus in the summer of 2021 was met with high expectations, given his successful first spell at the club, during which he won five consecutive league titles. The club was hoping to quickly bounce back after losing the league title to Inter Milan for the first time in a decade.

However, Allegri’s second stint at Juventus has not yielded the desired results, as the team has struggled under his management, going trophyless for two consecutive seasons.

Despite the disappointing performance, Juventus has not taken the step to sack Allegri. Pundit Massimo Brambati suggests that the club’s reluctance to part ways with the manager may be linked to the significant contract they offered him.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Unfortunately for Juventus, I now see them as slaves to the contract they had the coach sign, who, with a bit of dignity, should simply realize that he is no longer in the right place for him.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri came back as one of the best managers and was highly sought after, so we can understand why the club offered him a big-money deal to choose them.