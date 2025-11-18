Manuel Locatelli was widely considered a signing that would significantly elevate Juventus. The midfielder arrived with a strong reputation after impressing for Italy at Euro 2020, and his performances at that tournament led many to view him as one of the finest midfielders in world football at that time. Juventus were convinced they were acquiring a player capable of transforming their midfield, and the Bianconeri put substantial effort into securing his signature. Before his move to the Allianz Stadium, he had already shown leadership at Sassuolo, and there was a firm belief that his development would continue to accelerate in Turin.

Despite those expectations, the anticipated breakthrough never fully materialised. Locatelli encountered difficulties under Max Allegri, and these struggles eventually saw him lose his place in the Italy national team, where he had previously been an important presence. His seasons with Juventus have not produced the level of impact that many had predicted, which has been disappointing given the promise he once displayed. Supporters and observers alike had hoped to see him evolve into a decisive and commanding figure in midfield, yet the outcome has been more subdued.

Criticism and the Question of Responsibility

Pundit Bortolo Mutti has offered a different viewpoint on why Locatelli has not reached the expected heights. According to Tuttojuve, he believes that the responsibility lies not with the player but with the club. As quoted by the source, he said, “Locatelli? He doesn’t deserve this Manuel, he’s a great professional. Not even Juve is allowing him to grow as he could. The difficulties the team is facing this year are clear. There’s no leader. We need a coach who can create this kind of figure. However, Locatelli is an excellent player, he also plays for the national team. He doesn’t deserve such criticism. He certainly earns his living, he gives his all. I think he’s a good player at Juve, but the club itself should do more.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Locatelli’s Ongoing Contribution

Mutti’s remarks suggest that the environment at Juventus has not been sufficiently supportive for a player of Locatelli’s profile. His comments underline issues such as the absence of a clear leader and the need for a coach who can establish stronger guidance within the squad. Despite these structural challenges, Mutti emphasised Locatelli’s professionalism, commitment and continued efforts on the pitch. His view implies that with a more enabling environment, Locatelli could yet recover the form that once made him one of the most promising midfielders in European football.