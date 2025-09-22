Juventus dropped two points in their weekend fixture against Verona, a result that came as a surprise given their strong performances in the two matches prior. Late surges had seen them overcome Inter Milan and secure a dramatic draw against Borussia Dortmund, results that suggested the team was building both confidence and momentum. With Andrea Cambiaso and Francisco Conceição returning to the side, expectations were high that Verona would be dispatched without difficulty.

Missed Opportunity Against Verona

Instead, Juventus endured a frustrating evening and nearly lost the game before salvaging a point. The result left supporters questioning how the team could fail to defeat a side considered far less challenging than their recent opponents.

Reflecting on the performance, Luca Marchegiani suggested that Juventus may be pushing beyond their current level of consistency. Speaking via Tuttojuve, he explained: “Juve? They paid the price for the mental fatigue of two demanding matches, both of which ended in the best possible way given how they went, and they’re not yet ready for this kind of consistency. They’re a team I like in many ways, and we’ve more or less said them all, but perhaps they’re still missing something.”

His comments highlight the reality that while Juventus have shown flashes of quality, the demands of sustaining high performance across consecutive fixtures remain a challenge. Mental fatigue, particularly after emotionally charged matches, appears to have played a significant role in their inability to secure all three points.

Francisco Conceicao (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Urgency to Regain Winning Consistency

For a club determined to end its trophy drought, setbacks of this kind carry weight. Dropping points against lower-ranked teams risks undermining progress, especially when matches against top sides are naturally less frequent. Consistency in fixtures such as the one against Verona is crucial, as it is often these games that decide the trajectory of a season.

While a draw is preferable to defeat, Juventus must quickly rediscover its winning form. Matches against teams in the lower half of the table present opportunities to build momentum, and failure to seize them creates unnecessary pressure later in the campaign.