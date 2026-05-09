Inconsistency remains a significant issue for Juventus as the Bianconeri continue their push to secure fourth place in Serie A at the end of the season. Their form has fluctuated throughout the campaign, leaving them with important work to do in the closing stages.

Since Luciano Spalletti took charge, there have been clear signs of improvement, with the team producing stronger displays in key fixtures. However, the manager is still demanding higher standards and greater consistency from his squad as they approach the final matches of the term.

Juventus inconsistency remains concern

Victories against Atalanta and Bologna have shown that this Juventus side is capable of competing at a high level and delivering results against strong opposition. These performances highlighted their potential when operating at their best.

However, a disappointing result against lowly Hellas Verona served as a reminder that they can still struggle in matches they are expected to win comfortably. This ongoing inconsistency continues to affect their ability to build sustained momentum in the league.

As the campaign progresses, analysis of Juventus under Spalletti has focused on both progress and shortcomings. Filippo Bonsignore has suggested that the squad still lacks cohesion in several key areas, despite notable improvements in certain matches.

He believes the team continues to show inconsistency, indicating that further development is required if they are to reach their full potential in the long term.

Concerns over Juventus development under scrutiny

As reported by Tuttojuve, Filippo Bonsignore said: “Juventus brings with it a sense of incompleteness, because you wonder how this team managed to win in Bergamo, beat Bologna with authority, still take a point in Milan and then limp like this. I think this team really needs to mature.”

His comments reflect ongoing concerns about Juventus’ ability to maintain performance levels across different types of fixtures, with inconsistency continuing to shape perceptions of their season.

With several matches remaining, Juventus will aim to stabilise their form and secure the points needed to guarantee a top-four finish in Serie A.

Ultimately, their final position will depend on whether they can convert occasional strong performances into consistent results during the decisive closing stage of the campaign.