Juventus will be facing Atalanta in Serie A this weekend without some key players, particularly in the midfield, due to a series of injury problems. This predicament may necessitate fielding several young players in the midfield, making the upcoming match against Atalanta crucial for Juventus and considered a must-win.

Adding to their challenges, Juventus will also be without Dusan Vlahovic, their most reliable attacker this season, as he is suspended for the game. The absence of key players, both in the midfield and attack, poses a significant setback for Juventus.

Given these factors, pundit Massimo Brambati has made the prediction that Atalanta is favoured to win the game against Juventus. The absence of key personnel further complicates Juventus’ chances in this fixture, making it a challenging task for the team.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I see Atalanta as favourites, then we don’t know if MecKennie recovers and with Alcaraz out they have the midfield to invent. There are players who don’t have the strength and quality to be able to make up for these shortcomings. Plus Vlahovic is missing up front, and today someone like him weighs heavily.”

Juve FC Says

We are not favourites for this game for obvious reasons, but a big mistake that Atalanta will make is to think we will have a poor team in the fixture.