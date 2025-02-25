Juventus is currently enjoying an impressive winning run in Serie A, establishing themselves as one of the most closely watched teams in the competition. The Bianconeri have been delivering the results their fans expect, securing victories and maintaining a strong presence in the league.

However, despite their good form, doubts remain over their consistency. Throughout this campaign, Juventus has struggled to see out matches, frequently dropping points from winning positions. While their recent performances have been promising, their inability to close games effectively raises concerns about their long-term prospects.

The team will be eager to extend their winning streak, but it remains to be seen whether they have truly overcome their issues in managing games. So far, they have let crucial points slip away at key moments, which has prevented them from firmly establishing themselves as title contenders. Their ability to hold onto leads and control matches will be critical as they approach the final stretch of the season.

Italian football commentator Alberto Rimedio has been closely monitoring Juventus and emphasised the importance of improving their game management. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“In a match like the one on Sunday evening, in which they had so many chances, they shouldn’t have reached half-time only 1-0 up, because in the past they have already shown that they are too often exposed to comebacks that have cost them important points in the standings. There are the mitigating factors of their low average age and consequently their lack of experience, but Motta absolutely must correct this defect, because in the final phase of the season the points become very important.”

Juventus must improve their ability to close out games if they want to remain competitive until the end of the season. While their young squad has shown promise, their lack of experience has led to costly mistakes. With crucial matches ahead, manager Thiago Motta will need to address these issues quickly to ensure his team does not let valuable points slip away.

If Juventus fails to improve in this area, they could find themselves struggling in the decisive moments of the campaign. Strong performances alone will not be enough—they must develop the mental toughness and tactical discipline required to maintain their advantage in matches. Otherwise, their inconsistency could prove to be their downfall.