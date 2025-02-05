Juventus made a bold statement by handing their prestigious number 10 shirt to Kenan Yildiz, a clear indication of the club’s faith in the young Turkish star.

Yildiz has experienced a meteoric rise in his career, quickly becoming one of the most exciting talents at the Allianz Stadium. His performances have earned him a regular spot in Thiago Motta’s starting lineup, proving that the manager sees him as an integral part of Juventus’ future.

There is no doubt that Motta trusts Yildiz, and the club is doing everything possible to help him reach his full potential. The youngster has embraced the responsibility given to him, showing remarkable maturity and confidence on the pitch. The added pressure of wearing the number 10 jersey—a number previously worn by club legends—has not fazed him. Instead, it has seemingly accelerated his development, making him a key figure in Juve’s attacking setup.

Naturally, Yildiz’s rise has attracted attention from top clubs across Europe, with several teams monitoring his situation. Juventus, however, remains firm in their stance: they will only entertain offers if an extraordinary bid is made. They see Yildiz as a long-term asset, which is why they have already moved to secure his future with a lengthy contract extension.

Despite the hype surrounding him, former Italy international Marco Parolo has urged Juventus to be patient with the young star. Speaking to TuttoJuve, Parolo emphasised the importance of nurturing Yildiz properly rather than focusing on potential transfer fees. He said:

“The management has decided to bet on this young player, also giving him the number 10 shirt. OK, 100 million euros for him would be a lot, I understand. At a certain point, however, Juventus will also have to invest in its players, otherwise, if it sells the strongest ones, it will be left without champions. If you decide to bet on him, you have to do it with conviction and have faith, because even if he is strong, he has not yet become an established champion.”

Parolo’s words highlight the delicate balance Juventus must strike. While Yildiz is an exceptional talent, he is still developing and needs time to become a truly elite player. If the Bianconeri truly believes in his potential, they must show patience and commitment rather than rushing to cash in on his rising value.