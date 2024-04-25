Juventus have secured passage to the final of the Coppa Italia, where they will face Atalanta.

This has been an inconsistent season for them, but if they win the Coppa Italia and qualify for the Champions League, it will be a successful end to the campaign for Max Allegri’s men.

The manager is already under pressure and knows that if he loses the final to Atalanta, more fans will turn against him.

However, Juventus is not the favourite to win that game in its current form, and they will have to perform much better to stand a chance against the in-form La Dea.

Pundit Federico Zancan watched them struggle in the second leg of the semi-final against Lazio and insists they must improve significantly to win the cup.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“This Juventus is the subject of constant discussion , they struggle and have made a terrible effort even to bring home this final . It’s a Juventus that is where it should be , the journey in the Italian Cup was quite easy but the last few months have been terrible and in the final perspective Allegri must be a little worried and must be aware that he must make a growth journey to compete on an equal footing with Atalanta.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Atalanta in the final will be tough, and the last final we met them was close.

Form may not play a role in who wins the final because it is a one-off, but our players must be on their best performance level to emerge victorious.