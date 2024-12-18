Juventus secured an impressive win against Cagliari in the Coppa Italia last night, delivering a performance that pleased both their fans and neutral observers. The victory offered a much-needed boost to a team that has endured an inconsistent season, plagued by a string of injuries that have sidelined several key players for significant periods.

Recently, however, there has been positive news on the injury front. Important players like Weston McKennie and Nicolas Gonzalez have returned to the matchday squad over the past two games. Seeing these players back on the pitch in Juventus colours has been a delight for the fans, and their return has raised expectations for improved performances across all competitions.

As Juventus aim to remain within striking distance of the top of the Serie A table, they are also determined to avoid elimination from their cup campaigns. With a fitter squad at his disposal, coach Thiago Motta has an opportunity to reignite his team’s season and demonstrate that their earlier struggles were largely due to being undermanned.

Massimo Pavan, writing for Tuttojuve, emphasized the impact injuries have had on the Bianconeri’s performances and challenged the team to prove this theory by winning consistently moving forward. He stated, “I am pissed off about one thing, if Juventus hadn’t had all these rotating injuries always in key players they would be much further ahead. If they had taken six or seven starters away from Inter today they would be much further behind and the same goes for the others. However, to confirm this theory we now need to win the games starting from Sunday.”

With key players returning, Juventus must seize this opportunity to find consistency and silence their critics. If they can build on their recent win, the team’s fortunes could change dramatically in the weeks ahead.