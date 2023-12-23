Pundit Alessandro Santarelli has reviewed Juventus’ match against Frosinone this afternoon and says they had a good first half but did not improve much in the second period.

The Bianconeri had to win the game against Frosinone after dropping points in the match against Genoa.

They knew what to expect from Frosinone, who has been impressive this term and enjoyed a giant-killing against Napoli in their last competitive match.

The newly promoted side also has some fine Juventus youngsters on loan in their team, and these individuals were expected to try to impress.

Juve started the game well and was terrific in the first half, as they did well to ensure Frosinone had little joy.

However, their opponents were more determined in the second period, and Santarelli expected more from Juve.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I’m very happy with the victory and Vlahovic’s goal. Juve had a good first half, then a bad second half with Allegri who made a mistake with the substitutions, removing Yildiz too early. And now I say something strong: Yildiz, from today he must be a certainty and not only play the final minutes. And whoever doesn’t feel like playing should say so calmly because we have the players to replace them.”

Juve FC Says

We won the game and that is the most important thing and we are back to winning ways.

The boys know there will be tougher tests ahead for them and will have to keep picking up three points if they are to maintain their challenge for the Scudetto.