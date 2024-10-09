Juventus is one of the clubs aiming to win the Scudetto this season, and so far, they’ve proven to be a strong contender.

The Bianconeri have assembled a talented squad and have made a solid start to the campaign, showing resilience and being difficult to beat. Many teams have struggled to secure even a draw against them. Fans are pleased with the team’s performances and are hopeful that Juventus will continue to improve throughout the season.

However, not everyone believes they are strong enough to win the title. Napoli and Inter Milan are seen as the primary favourites. With Antonio Conte as their manager and no European commitments to distract them, Napoli is in a strong position to challenge for the Scudetto. Meanwhile, Inter Milan, a stable club that won the title last season, is favoured by many to defend their crown.

Juventus, despite their ambitions, still faces questions regarding consistency. Former Italy coach Roberto Donadoni has pointed out that while Juventus has done well so far, they need to find greater consistency if they are to mount a serious title challenge.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb :

“Milan started badly, had a recovery with the derby and then this misstep in Florence, but they are two teams (the Rossoneri and Juventus, ed.) that need to find some continuity. But they will fight.”

Juventus FC Says

We are beginning a new era, and we should focus on building a team that will consistently find success even after this season.